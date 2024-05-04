Disney Had Four Of The Worst Performing Films For 2023 Including ‘The Marvels’ and ‘Wish’







2023 was not a good year for Disney at the box office. With the exception of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, their films lost money according to Deadline’s”2023 Most Valuable Blockbuster Tournament” list by Anthony D’Alessandro. ‘Guardians 3’ was just barely in the top 10 as it was in 9th place. To put this into perspective, tenth place was a “Paw Patrol” film.

In fact, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie beat all the Disney films and “Five Nights at Freddy’s,” which was released theatrically and on streaming simultaneously.

Four Disney films flopped, and ‘The Marvels’ was the biggest loser. Of the bottom five films, only’ The Flash’ was a non-Disney-owned film.

‘The Marvels’

According to Deadline’s estimates, the film lost $237 million, but that is after you add in home entertainment and TV/streaming numbers. That is a lot of money to lose! It would have been worse without Home video and TV/streaming revenue.

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny ‘

This film was third in the bottom five. It lost $143 million. However, if you remove the $200 million from video and TV/streaming estimates, that number would worsen.

‘Disney’s Wish’

Disney’s big 100th Anniversary film ended up being second in the bottom five films with a loss of $131 million. Streaming/TV and home video brought in about $125 million to offset losses from the box office.

‘The Haunted Mansion’

Somehow, ‘The Haunted Mansion’ was the first on the bottom five list and beat the other three Disney-owned films in the bottom heat.

This film lost $117 million and made about $90 million on streaming/tv and home entertainment. It performed the worst at the global box office at only $117 million but still managed to lose the least amount by estimates.

None of these films made more than $400 million at the global box office. The closest was “Indiana Jones” at $384 million.

This is not good. Disney is looking towards Marvel’s only 2024 theatrical release “Deadpool & Wolverine,” 20th Century Studios” Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” to save them this Spring/Summer.

I think their best chance is with Deadpool, but we shall see.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!