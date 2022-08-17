Disney Guest Posts Video Of Cast Members Removing “Mysterious Brown Object” From Pool

Another video from Walt Disney World has appeared on TikTok. The platform really is a double edged sword. On one hand you have wannabe “influencers” doing stupid things at Disney parks for clout and on the other hand you have funny videos like this one from @stephanie_mk. Apparently the hotel pool at the Pop Century was closed early due to a “mysterious brown object” in the pool. Two poor cast members were called in to deal with the “situation.”

The intensity and trepidation shown by the poor cast members as they fish out the “mysterious brown object” is relatable and amusing. Who wouldn’t be nervous over what the object could be and that it’s their job to remove it? I’m sure it isn’t the first time. I’m also sure they aren’t paid enough to deal with it.

I especially love the part where the man fishing it out makes the sign of the cross.

When they finally retrieve it and see that it isn’t poop they are visibly relieved and start laughing. I kind of wish we knew what it actually was.

Of course my first thought was of the scene in the movie ‘Caddy Shack’ where there’s a Baby Ruth candy bar in the pool. The pool is drained and Bill Murray’s character is in a hazmat suit scrubbing the pool and sees the object and picks it up. He sniffs it and realizes it’s just a candy bar, and starts to eat it. This leads to a woman passing out.

This is the scene:

One thing I’m certain of. Those cast members were happy it wasn’t a “doodie.”

