Disney+ Goosebumps Trailer Released Along With Poster







There is a new Goosebumps series coming to Disney+ based on the popular books by R.L. Stein. The new ‘Goosebumps’ show will contain ten episodes, with five episodes airing on the debut date of Friday the 13th, October 13, 2023.

Today Disney released a new trailer ahead of the show’s debut.

“Inspired by R.L. Stine’s worldwide bestselling book series, “Goosebumps” follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle – while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past.”

The first two episodes of the show will also be available on Freeform for their ’31 Nights of Halloween Event’ and on Hulu for their “Huluween” line-up. All five episodes will air on Disney+ followed by a new episode a week until the ten episodes are completed.

A new poster was also released today.

The series stars Justin Long, Rachael Harris, Zack Morris, Isa Briones, Miles McKenna, Ana Yi Puig and Will Price. ‘Goosebumps’ is executive produced and developed by Nicholas Stoller and Rob Letterman.

