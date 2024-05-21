Disney Gives Country Bear Gals Cowgirl Outfits







Move over Tinker Bell. Disney is bringing sexy back with the new Country Bear Musical Jamboree outfits for Bunny, Bubbles, and Beulah. The gals are styling in pink and white tutus, white fringed vests, halter tops, wrist cuffs, and pink cowboy hats.

I’m kidding about “sexy,” but I thought it was an odd choice to put them in halter tops and mini skirts. But this is an improvement over the old look. At least they’re wearing bottoms now.

Disney teased the new costumes and showed some behind-the-scenes looks at the costuming department.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney Parks (@disneyparks)

The new show is based on the old “Opry” style shows from Nashville, which is likely where they are taking costume inspiration. Except now they are just singing Disney IP songs because that’s all Bob Iger wants to push current year.

It was interesting to learn about how the costumes are designed and altered for animatronics.

Overall they look much better than they did.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Disney Parks Blog