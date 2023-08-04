Disney Files Permit Which Could Be For the New Figment Meet and Greet at EPCOT







It seems that Disney has filed a permit for the “installation of scenic items” for the Imagination Pavilion. This is likely for the upcoming Figment meet and greet that is supposed to begin by the end of summer.

The filing lists Bungalow Scenic Studios as the group bringing this to life. Previously they did the Vanellope and Wreck-it-Ralph meet-and-greet area, which also in the Imagination pavilion with the Journey Into Imagination attraction. Bungalow Scenic Studios have also done other locations for Disney both inside Walt Disney World and at other locations.

Honestly, “installation of scenic items” does not sound all that exciting or great especially after Disney sent Josh D’Amaro to the D23 stage with a meet-and-greet announcement when people were hoping for a ride update.

It better be some amazing “scenic items.”

Of course, it’s possible that this is for something else, but given the location, who’s listed on the permit, and the previous announcement that the area would open in summer, it’s likely Figment.

Now if we could get Dreamfinder back.

