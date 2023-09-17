Disney Figment Little Golden Book Cover Revealed







Disney has a new Little Golden Book coming out. This time, the featured character/attraction has two tiny wings, eyes big and yellow. Horns of steer, but a lovable fellow! From head to tail, he’s royal purple pigment. Can you guess who it is? Of course it’s Figment! (Sorry couldn’t resist.)

Figment has his own Little Golden Book coming out on January 2, 2024. You can pre-order it now on Amazon for $5.99.

“Journey into Imagination with Figment, the purple dragon from Disney’s EPCOT theme park and mascot of Disney’s Imagination Pavilion. Featuring lyrics from the beloved Disney song “One Little Spark”, this adorable Little Golden Book about creativity and imagination is perfect for children ages 2 to 5 plus Disney Parks fans and Little Golden Book collectors of all ages.”

I’m really hoping it’s based on the original attraction, given that Dreamfinder is featured in his airship.

Interestingly enough, the new meet and greet with Figment also has Dreamfinder in the background. It’s all probably coincidental, but I can’t help but secretly hope this is all pointing to his return. But I don’t let my imagination run away with me that much.

I really adored the old version of the ride. I will be so excited if this book features the original version.

**This article contains an Amazon referral link.