Disney+ Features Coming to Apple’s $3,500 VR Headset, Bob Iger Appears at WWDC 2023







Disney and Apple sure do appear to be getting chummier and chummier these days. When Apple unveiled its ridiculously overpriced $3,500 Vision Pro augmented headset earlier today, Disney CEO Bob Iger was there to talk about its Disney+ integration.

“We’re so proud to yet again be partnering the greatest storytelling company in the world with the most innovative technology company in the world to bring you real-life magic,” Iger said. He then introduced a “sizzle reel” for Disney+ on the overpriced gadget that promises more immersion than, you know, plain ol’ Disney+ for Poor People (TM) currently does.

Apple Vision Pro announcement at #WWDC23 in 6 minutes pic.twitter.com/TE49yDVKmz — Engadget (@engadget) June 5, 2023

Iger is no stranger to “the Metaverse,” having dabbled in it while he was briefly away from the Disney CEO chair, and some outlets speculated that his return to Disney would include plans for augmented reality.

Iger is also no stranger to working with Apple, having been good friends with Steve Jobs, and citing the Apple founder as an inspiration for returning to Disney.

Some have speculated that Apple might even buy Disney at some point and that Bob Iger’s real reason for returning to the battered and bruised Mouse House was to close the deal.

Could this be a sign of things to come? Who knows. But it’s pretty clear both Disney and Apple are chasing the same affluent customers.

[Source: The Wrap]