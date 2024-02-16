Disney Facing Civil Rights Complaint By America First Legal Over DEI Practices







America First Legal (AFL) has filed a civil rights complaint against the Walt Disney Company in federal court. According to AFL, Disney violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Title VII) by discriminating based on “race, sex, and national origin.”

They based their lawsuit on the recently resurfaced document that was originally detailed as part of Disney’s “Reimagine Tomorrow” site. The graphic breaks down different categories of jobs with hiring guidelines that AFL says “strongly suggests that race, color, religion, sex, or national origin are often the only motivating factor in Disney’s hiring, training, and promotion decisions and that the company is intentionally discriminating against white American men, Christians, and Jews simply because of their race, sex, religion, and citizenship.”

The document in question is the one that Elon Musk recently brought up again on X.

AFL is arguing that Disney is violating Civil Rights by mandating that so many of the jobs must be filled by “underrepresented” groups, which they claim discriminates against others based on things like race, religion, gender, etc.

They also seemingly argue that Disney gives opportunities to those they classify as “underrepresented” that they aren’t giving to others.

America First Legal president Stephen Miller said:

“Disney appears to be engaged in pervasive, far-reaching, and illegal race and sex discrimination in violation of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Accordingly, we have filed a formal complaint with the EEOC that Disney is engaged in illegal conduct. It is sad and tragic that a company whose name was once synonymous with wholesome and charming childhood fantasies is now dedicated to spreading divisive bigotry. We urge Disney to cease and desist its unlawful and destructive conduct at once.”

The full letter can be read here.

It is unclear where this will go or whether it will reach a court case or win.

Source: AFL