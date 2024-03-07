Disney Facing 1$ Million Class Action Lawsuit From Hotel Staff







It seems that the legal troubles for the Walt Disney Company are endless. While the House of Mouse is fighting to keep its board of directors intact, another problem has surfaced: a $1 million class action lawsuit!

The Wrap reports that maintenance workers for Disneyland’s California hotels have organized legal action to obtain back pay. The plaintiffs include nearly 100 staff members, some current and some former.

The filing, entered into the Orange County Superior Court today, states that the Walt Disney Company failed to pay double time and overtime. The Cast Members’ complaint also mentions that workers paid for their tools.

The documents for the court can be read via Scribd. Below are some critical complaints from the filing:

On info rmation and belief, Defendants are and were well aware that Maintenance Engineers were not provided rest and meal periods. Defendants’ denial of wages and other compensation due to Plaintiff and members of the Plaintiff Class in the position of Maintenance Engineer was willful and deliberate.

DI SNEY did not pay at least do ubl e the minimum wage to Plaintiff and the Proposed Class who were entitle to same under the Wage Orders for being required to bring their own hand tools.

For tho se in the proposed class that were fired, DISNEY failed t o provide unpaid wages in their last paycheck, as they were under not calculated correctly from the inception.

As of this afternoon, the Walt Disney Company has not issued a statement.

This isn’t the only pending case the Mouse has to deal with. This October, the court will hear another class action suit regarding gender-based pay discrimination for employees who work for the parks and in the company’s various multimedia branches.

What do you think of the newest litigation? Let us know!

[Source: The Wrap]