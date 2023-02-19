Disney Employees Protest Iger’s Demand to Return To Office Four Days a Week

While most of the world has been expected to return to their workplace after the pandemic, and many other jobs required employees to work in person the entire pandemic, Disney employees are protesting the demand that they return to office four days a week. According to the Washington Post, Disney employees are signing a petition asking Disney CEO Bob Iger to not require them to return to office.
A petition is being signed by employees not wanting to return to the office four days a week. It claims that the mandate will hurt the company saying it’s “likely to have unintended consequences that cause long-term harm to the company.” The Washington Post discusses how the petition goes on to say “forced resignations among some of our most hard-to-replace talent and vulnerable communities” while “dramatically reducing productivity, output, and efficiency.”
These people are likely in the positions that got to continue working during the pandemic while theme park Cast Members were forced to take a lay-off or furlough. The lucky ones who got to return had to go back full in-person work over two years ago, but I digress.
How many employees are signing the petition?
According to the article more than 2,300 of the 200,000 person workforce, including those working at ABC, Marvel Studios, Pixar, Hulu, 20th Century Studios and FX, have signed the petition asking to not return to work four days a week.
