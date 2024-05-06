Disney Eats Mickey Mouse Ice Cream Sandwich Merchandise Now Available

Disney has just released pieces of its latest in a series of Disney treat-based fashions. This time, the merchandise is based on the Mickey Mouse Ice Cream Sandwich! There are several pieces to choose from, including a Spirit Jersey, mouse ears, and a Loungefly mini backpack.
Let’s take a look!
Mickey Mouse Ice Cream Bar Spirit Jersey Walt Disney World – $79.99
Sizes XS-XXL available
“Fans of the delicious Parks ice cream sandwiches will be sweet on this mint green Spirit Jersey from The Most Magical Place on Earth. One of the popular Mickey icon-shaped treats is featured on the back below the Walt Disney World logo spelled out in lettering resembling the mint chip ice cream snack. Brown flocking makes it look oh so yummy and a tasteful addition to your wardrobe.”
Mickey Mouse Ice Cream Bar Spirit Jersey Disneyland – $79.99
Sizes XS-XXL available
“Fans of the delicious Parks ice cream sandwiches will be sweet on this mint green Spirit Jersey from The Happiest Place on Earth. One of the popular Mickey icon-shaped treats is featured on the back below the Disneyland logo spelled out in lettering resembling the mint chip ice cream snack. Brown flocking makes it look oh so yummy and a tasteful addition to your wardrobe.”
Mickey Mouse Ice Cream Bar Mouse Ears – $39.99
“It’s always important to keep a cool head, so this Mickey Mouse ice cream sandwich ear headband will help. Inspired by the popular Disney Parks treat, this sweet simulated leather design features two as the ears, including one with a bite taken out of it. The ice cream has ‘dripped’ onto the headband that includes a ”Disney Eats” tag.”
Mickey Mouse Ice Cream Bar Loungefly Mini Backpack – $88
“Fans of the delicious Parks ice cream sandwiches will be sweet on this mini backpack inspired by the popular treat. One of the Mickey icon-shaped desserts serves as an exterior pocket on this simulated leather bag from Loungefly. The front features an allover design of debossed ice cream sandwiches while the bag is dripping with minty green vinyl details. Looking good enough to eat, it’ll make you hunger for your next trip to the Parks.”
Mickey Mouse Ice Cream Starbucks Tumbler Walt Disney World – $29.99
- Cold beverage tumbler
- Domed, faceted screw-on lid
- Walt Disney World logo inspired by Mickey Mouse ice cream sandwich
- Starbucks® logo on the other side
- Reusable striped straw with ring at bottom so it won’t fall out
- For cold beverages only
- Wash thoroughly before first use
- Hand wash only
- Not dishwasher or microwave safe
- Holds 24 oz.
Mickey Mouse Ice Cream Starbucks Tumbler Disneyland – $29.99
These pieces are available now! What do you think? Comment and let us know!
