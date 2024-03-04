Disney+ Drops Trailer and Release Date For Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)







Today, Disney finally dropped a trailer for the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) concert that will run on Disney+. This is the $75 million dollar deal that Bob Iger made to get the content onto their streaming service and hopefully use it to fend off Nelson Peltz and Blackwell Capital.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) will be released on Disney+ on March 14, 2024 at 6 PM PT.

Here is the trailer:

According to the write-up, the song “Cardigan” will be included, as will four additional acoustic songs that were not included in the theatrical release of the tour.

Swifties, get ready! Just ten more days!

