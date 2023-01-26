Disney Dreamlight Valley Unlikely To Add Marvel/Star Wars Content







Disney Dreamlight Valley is a currently ongoing and expanding, free-to-play, life simulation adventure game being developed by French developer Gameloft (The same developer behind Disney Magic Kingdoms and Disney Speedstorm).







The game lets the player encounter various Disney and Pixar characters as they try to build and maintain a place to live. Various characters and locations come from films such as Lilo & Stitch, Frozen, Moana, The Lion King, Toy Story and more. Even more obscure films like Atlantis: The Lost Empire get referenced. Many have compared the game to Harvest Moon and Stardew Valley.



Recently a number of new characters have been announced to be added, including Simba and Maribel Madrigal among other updates in a new roadmap.







One thing that some fans of the game are wondering is if characters from other popular Disney poverties, such as Marvel, Star Wars and even Avatar might appear in the game. This speculation somewhat reflects when Disney added both Marvel and Star Wars characters to their Disney Infinity game.



However, in a recent interview with comicbook.com one of the game’s developers, Manea Castet, decided to clear the air as say that those were not in their plans (At least for now). He stated:



“So Disney is big. There is always a big umbrella with a lot of IPs inside. So we are closing no doors but there is no plan that we want to discuss on such stage about any other than I would say Disney animation and Pixar. We really focus on this kind of character. There are many, many of them. A lot of characters are also requested by the committee that are not there yet, of course. And we want to focus on that. So nothing to share or add regarding Star Wars or Marvel.“







While at the moment we will apparently have no visitors from a galaxy far far away or heroes straight out of the comics there is always the possibility that they will walk back these decisions. Hopefully before that happens we get a decent amount of Disney and Pixar animated characters.



What do you think? Is Disney Dreamlight Valley better off without Marvel or Star Wars characters?



Source: comicbook.com