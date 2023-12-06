Disney Dreamlight Valley How To Get Jack Skellington in New “Something Comes a Knocking” Quest







If you didn’t purchase the “A Rift in Time” DLC you can still acquire “The Nightmare Before Christmas’s” Jack Skellington via the new “Something Comes a Knocking” quest as of December 5, 2023. To get Jack, you must find the required four Matryoshka dolls.

What are the requirements to unlock Jack Skellington?

You need to find the aforementioned Matryoshka dolls. After you do this you can summon Jack Skellington by placing the four dolls around the trunk of a brown tree with a pumpkin symbol located in the Forgotten Lands. Of course, this requires having the Forgotten Lands unlocked.

When you start placing the dolls the jack-o-lantern symbol will illuminate.

The quest starts when you pick up one of the dolls.

This all sounds easy enough, but the dolls aren’t in the same locations for everyone. However, according to PC Invasion there are locations where the dolls spawn more often including: “The Plaza, Glade of Trust, Forest of Valor, Peaceful Meadows, and Sunlit Plateau.”

When you unlock the Pumpkin King you can start to interact with him and build up your friendship.

