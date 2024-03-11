Disney Doubles Down On Calling Nelson Peltz and Jay Rasulo “Disruptive and Destructive”







Today, The Walt Disney Company is doubling down on calling Trian Partners “disruptive and destructive.” In a recent video posted on their Vote Disney site, the company responded to the town hall meeting where Nelson Peltz and Jay Rasulo answered shareholder questions about why they wanted to be on the Disney board.

During their presentation, they made it clear that they did not want to replace Bob Iger as CEO, and they made sure not to speak negatively about current Walt Disney Board members, calling them “smart men and women.”

For a company that promotes family and togetherness, Disney is going all in on smear campaigns that rival some politicians. The video even looks like a political campaign video. Not a good look on Disney’s part. Honestly, it comes across as being tacky and desperate.

Disney says that it’s detrimental to “shareholder value,” but Disney itself has run the stocks into the toilet. That’s why they have two activist groups vying for seats on the board. If the stock was healthy and the company was healthy, they wouldn’t be trying to fix it.

They also claim they are an “entertainment company powered by creativity,” yet their last several movies have done poorly. They just replaced the president of Walt Disney Imagineering, and Bob Iger has to keep making a point of saying that he’s finally giving creativity back to the creatives.

The Walt Disney Company is so creative that we have “Moana 2” coming as well as “Frozen 2” and “Toy Story 5.” The issue is that Disney has lost their creativity.

While Jay Rasulo is only saying nice things about Bob Iger, the Disney video is actively slamming him about his history with the company.

You can see the Trian video Here.

I recommend you compare and contrast. After Disney’s latest video, I’m truly disappointed that they would stoop so low. I expected so much more out of Disney.

I was personally so turned off after watching this smear video from Disney, of all places, that even if I were thinking about maybe just voting for the white card, I wouldn’t do it now solely based on the level of tackiness I just saw out of the Walt Disney Company.

If I hadn’t seen the video put out by Disney myself, I would never have believed they would have done that. Wow! They just acted in a way they claim their competition acts.

You can watch the Disney video here.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!