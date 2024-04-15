Disney Discovers “Television” Again? Disney+ Rumored to Add 24/7 Streaming Disney Channels!







The more things change, the more they stay the same. In this case, Disney may have just rediscovered something we once called “television” in its efforts to win the streaming wars.

Yes, Disney is reportedly looking at adding multiple 24/7 streaming channels to Disney+ in order to ramp up the time spent on the app (engagement) and also ramp up its advertising revenue.

It’s just so weird seeing Disney effectively return to broadcast linear television channels once again after dropping everything to chase the streaming chuck wagon.

Here’s what’s being said, according to reports from The Information …

The company plans to create a series of such channels within its Disney+ streaming service that show programming in specific genres, including either Star Wars or Marvel-branded shows, according to people involved in the planning. Lots of other companies have already launched such channels, although typically as free offerings rather than within a subscription service.

Disney already has these kinds of channels on their ABC news app, and other providers such as Roku, Tubi and Pluto have been streaming “television” channels for years now.

As it would turn our, Millennials and Gen Z still love their linear television, as well as their old TV shows. So it’s possible that retro themed versions of the old Disney Channel from the 80s, 90s and 2000s might make an appearance — or at least I think it would be smart of Disney to consider it, given the nostalgia for the old school Disney Channel.

It’s unclear when Disney plans to roll these new channels out, but if the rumors are legit and the Mouse thinks it’ll make some extra cheddar, expect them sooner rather than later.