Disney Dining Prices Revealed As Bookings Start Again Today







Today we have a look at the pricing for the new Disney Dining and Quick Service plans coming back to Walt Disney World after shutting down in 2020. These plans can be booked starting today for trips after January 9, 2024.

The price increases are not that bad; however, you do get one less snack than you did with the previous plans.

The Disney Dining Plan

This plan allows for one quick service and one table service option per day. Previously it included two snacks, but now it includes only one per day. It also includes one refillable mug per person.

The price of this option is about $95 per adult or almost $32 per child / per night.

Quick Service Dining

Two Quick Service meals per person/ per day. One snack per person / per day. One refillable mug per person.

The price of this option is now $57 per adult/day or about $24 per child/day.

Overall the price increases are really not that much. Adult Disney Dining has the largest increase, but most increases are nominal.

I will give credit to Disney for keeping prices reasonable, even if they do take one snack credit per person/per day away. Even so, it’s also such a nominal fee I wouldn’t fret about it.

Maybe they are getting the message that Disney parks fans want better prices! That being said, you would likely pay less paying out of pocket than the price of the Dining Plan. But some simply love the convenience.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!