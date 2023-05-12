Disney Dining Plan: Is If For You? Good Reasons Not To Buy It







The long-awaited Disney dining plan returns in January 2024. Many people have various opinions about the Disney Dining Plan. Is it for you?

The Disney dining plan creates polarizing discussions about the pros and cons. Some people have claimed to refuse to return to Walt Disney World without this being in place. Others wonder why people pay so much for this add-on to their Walt Disney World vacation.

The prepaid dining plan works for some groups. Nevertheless, it does not work for others. Data shows that people with the Disney dining plan spend more money on food at Walt Disney World than without it. However, people with the Disney dining plan could afford to visit table service restaurants they would usually not visit.

Basics

The Disney dining plan will be back in January 2024. It is returning in two forms you can read about in our article containing more information about the dining plan. The Disney dining plan’s return only applies to Walt Disney World, not Disneyland Resort.

Also, Disney carefully worded who could purchase the Disney dining plan. They wrote, “Disney dining plans will be coming back as an option for those staying at Disney Resort hotels who purchase a vacation package with us starting with stays beginning Jan. 9, 2024.” Based on that wording, it could be only people buying a package who can add the dining plans.

So, just because you are staying at a Walt Disney World hotel does not mean you can buy dining plans. In addition, annual passholders may not be able to book a dining plan under that wording. It could be a smaller group than before that will be able to take advantage of these dining plans. Still, we anticipate more details soon to clarify the new version of this plan.

The reasons not to buy it are based on the historical pattern of use on the dining plans by guests. Unless Walt Disney World makes significant changes, these reasons will apply.

Disney Dining Plan: Reason Not to Buy #1 – Expensive

Walt Disney World vacations cost more than ever before. After you pay for admission tickets, hotels, and travel, how much money do you have left in your vacation budget? The Disney dining plan costs at least $55 per person daily for every night of your stay. Oh, sorry, that was the old price for the lowest level. Logic dictates that it will cost more for slightly less food and beverage when we get full details at the end of the month. Either way, a family of four, assuming kids are age ten and above, will be over $200 per day plus tax for the dining plan. A dining plan with one table service meal per day will cost around $100 per day per adult. With grocery delivery and other ways to save money on food, that sounds challenging for many groups.

Disney Dining Plan: Reason Not to Buy #2 – Hard to Receive Value Paid

As mentioned, most people spend more money with the Disney dining plan than without. Some of that revolves around dining at more expensive restaurants you would typically have avoided. You must order the more costly menu items to maximize the perceived value.

What if you would usually split a meal with some? What if you want a snack but not a full meal? Also, since the credits expire on the day you check out of your hotel, you need to be hungry often for this plan. Unless you usually eat the most expensive entrees at Disney restaurants, you might pay for something you do not need.

In addition, depending on what you order, this dining plan may not even cover what you order. Guests must check the guidelines closely when we get official information about the new plan.

Disney Dining Plan: Reason Not to Buy #3 – Wasted Food

In the old days of the Disney dining plan, we saw groups of people race to buy Disney candies and portable snacks on their check-out day since they had more credits left than they used. This led to the common complaints of too much food with the plan. Of course, Walt Disney World has reduced the number of daily snack credits with the new plan, so we will see if the new price reflects that.

Despite that, we have heard stories about families buying other people meals since they had too much left with their plan for the final day. Most commonly, people staying for a week or more end up with several dining credits that still need to be accounted for. You are wasting food and money if you cannot use your dining credit.

Disney Dining Plan: Reason Not to Buy #4 – One More Thing to Plan

In addition to making sure you use all your dining credits, you need to plan more with this plan. As if a Walt Disney World vacation needed to involve more planning, this adds more. With more people buying this plan, some will have table service dining credits. That means more people booking advanced dining reservations. With more people booking those, fewer will be available. You will need to watch the 60-day booking window closer. Also, you may need to be more patient and flexible regarding dining choices.

This Plan is Not All Bad

Once again, most people will not use the Disney dining plan efficiently to save money. Often, more stress came with the plan than without. In fairness, though, some groups should purchase the Disney dining plan. In a future blog, we will cover reasons to buy this plan. As always, eat like you mean it!