Disney Decades 1950s Collection Drops On Monday, May 15







Disney will release another Disney Decades Collection on Monday, May 15. This time the focus is on the 1950s and includes “Cinderella”, “Alice in Wonderland,” “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” and “The Shaggy Dog!” I’m excited about the last one. When we ever see ‘The Shaggy Dog’ merchandise?

Cinderella Loungefly

There will be a Cinderella Loungefly mini-backpack representing the 1950 film. The backpack will be $88.

Goofy and Humphrey the Bear Pin

Another 1950 offering comes from the Disney short “Hold that Pose.” It features Goofy and Humphrey the bear. I love the pull-out photos!

The pin will cost $34.99.

Alice in Wonderland MagicBand+

Another offering is based on the 1951 film “Alice in Wonderland.” This MagicBand+ design focuses on the garden.

It’s limited to 4,300 pieces and will cost $64.99.

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea Mouse Ears

The Mickey ears for this Decade collection focus on the 1954 “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” film. The ears are faux leather and are made to look like the Nautilus and the giant squid. I love the copper, hinged compass look! They will cost $39.99.

The Shaggy Dog Plush

I think I’m most excited about this piece. We never see “The Shaggy Dog” merchandise!

Based on the 1959 film, we have a plush sheepdog wearing his human form’s clothes.

The plush will cost $34.99. These pieces will become available on Monday, May 15th at 8AM EST / 11AM PST. What do you think? Which pieces are you looking forward to the most? Comment and let us know!