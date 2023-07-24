





When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, theme parks were shut down but so were cruise lines. Disney Cruise Lines were no exception. We did story after story about canceled cruise dates and the refund or cruise credits that ensued. While Disney theme parks were allowed to reopen, Disney Cruise Lines were now. When Disney Cruise Lines were finally allowed to reopen, they did not see the bounce back that the theme parks have.

According to Forbes, Disney Cruise Lines has lost $1.2 billion since the pandemic started, and in 2022, after the pandemic, they lost $325.8 million dollars.

Prior to the pandemic, the cruise line has an annual revenue of about $1.6 billion, and as of October, 2022, it is starting to pick back up.

Since the pandemic, Disney has launched their first new DCL ship the Disney Wish. There are plans for three more ships, including a 75% complete ship Disney purchased from Genting Hong Kong Dream Cruises last year. That new ship will be based in Singapore for five years starting in 2025.

Other ships that were ordered before the pandemic are coming, including the Disney Treasure coming to the fleet in 2024.

Starting next Fall Disney will offer Disney Magic at Sea cruises to Australia and New Zealand. 2024 will also be the opening of a new Disney “island” called Lighthouse Point on the island of Eleuthera in the Bahamas.

So while the current financials seem dismal, it does look like this could pick up as more and more offerings are being made by Disney Cruise Lines. The only downside is the expenses of bringing these offerings which can take years to become profitable. Hopefully, the DCL branch can gain some momentum moving forward.

At this point, the Walt Disney Company can’t afford to lose more money.

What do you think? Comment and let us know.

Source: Forbes