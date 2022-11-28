Disney Cruise Line To Offer Special ‘Silver Sailings’ For 25th Anniversary

Disney Cruise Lines opened with the maiden voyage of the Disney Magic in July 1998 and since then the fleet has expanded to five ships sailing currently, with more ships coming. To celebrate their 25th year, Disney Cruise Lines is going to offer special “Silver Anniversary at Sea” sailings in 2023.

These special sailings will happen aboard all five ships with special entertainment, merchandise and more.

“To commemorate Disney Cruise Line’s 25th anniversary, we’re thrilled to share that a new wave of special “Silver Anniversary at Sea” entertainment, merchandise and celebratory experiences will be featured during summer 2023 sailings onboard all five of our ships! New family entertainment and activities will culminate in shimmering evening experiences created exclusively for the anniversary celebration.”

The special anniversary sailings will begin in May and run through September, 2023.

Here’s a list of what guest can expect:

New Looks for Captain Mickey and Captain Minnie: Strike a pose with this iconic duo in their dazzling new ensembles. Their coordinated looks will feature swirling designs reminiscent of ocean waves and multi-toned fabric in the signature color of the celebration: Shimmering Seas. Brand-New Signature Song: Sing and dance along to a brand-new melody with the debut of a signature song created especially for the “Silver Anniversary at Sea.” Culinary Creations: Eat and drink your way through themed culinary delights, from fanciful desserts to inspired craft cocktails and beyond. Memories That Shimmer: Take a piece of the magic home with you with the new Shimmering Seas Collection, a special line of dedicated merchandise featuring our new signature color. Inspired by the magical glow of sunshine reflecting upon turquoise waters, the collection will include an assortment of apparel, accessories, drinkware, and more.

2023 will also offer a brand-new membership tier for Castaway Club.

“Honoring 25 years of Disney magic at sea, members will now earn the distinction of Pearl status after 25 Disney Cruise Line vacations. As the line’s biggest fans, Pearl members will unlock new at-home and onboard benefits, which will be announced in early 2023.”

Bookings for summer 2023 are now available at disneycruise.com.

Here are the itineraries you can choose from:

Departing from Miami May 24 to Sept. 4, the Disney Magic will visit destinations in the Bahamas and Caribbean, including Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay.

The Disney Wonder will depart on Alaskan voyages from Vancouver, Canada May 15 to Sept. 11 with stops in Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan and more.

From May 7 to Sept. 17, the Disney Dream will sail transatlantic and European itineraries, including the Mediterranean, Northern Europe and the Greek Isles.

The Disney Fantasy will set sail from Port Canaveral, Florida May 6 to Sept. 2 to the Eastern and Western Caribbean, each with a day at Castaway Cay.

Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Wish, will depart on sailings to Nassau, Bahamas and Castaway Cay May 1 to Sept. 8 from Port Canaveral.

Source: Disney Parks Blog