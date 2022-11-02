Disney Cruise Line to be Represented in the Macy’s Day Parade

For 95 years, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade had stunned viewers with its live entertainment, glamor, and signature balloons. The New York City mainstay will make its 96th annual run this Thanksgiving. We had previously reported that Disney is debuting new balloon this year of Bluey.

Disney announced on Disney Parks Blog that the Disney Cruise Line will again be featured in the parade. Last year, Disney Cruise Line made its debut in the Thanksgiving Day Parade. However, this year Disney Cruise Line is set to decorate its float to resemble the newest ship, the Disney Wish, which made its inaugural sailing earlier this year from Port Canaveral, Florida.

Disney Parks Blog posted the following information:

“Disney Cruise Line debuted an all-new cruise ship float during the turkey day tradition last year, and I am thrilled to share that the same stunning vessel will be returning to the parade later this month! This year, our majestic “ship” – inspired by the fantastical style of the Disney Wish – will float through the streets of New York once again, accompanied by an all-new performance in Herald Square.

This year’s live parade performance will be inspired by one of the new Broadway-style shows on board the Disney Wish, “Disney Seas the Adventure.” Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse and Goofy will lead an incredible cast of performers and Disney characters in this show-stopping number, which has quickly become a guest favorite aboard our newest ship.”

Disney Cruise Line also tweeted about their contribution to the parade with added video on the process:

Start spreading the news! The Disney Wish will float through the heart of NY once again, returning to the @Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade with an all-new performance. Tune in 11/24 to watch a little pixie dust decorate the NYC skyline! https://t.co/gq5SBkZnJe #MacysParade pic.twitter.com/TbnDFZURuR — Disney Cruise Line (@DisneyCruise) November 1, 2022

The 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be broadcast from 9am to noon on NBC-TV in all time zones on Thanksgiving Day, November 24th, 2022. Be prepared to be dazzled by these Disney additions along with all the other special performances and entries into the parade.

Will you be watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day? Let us know in the comments!