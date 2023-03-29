Disney Cruise Line To Base 7th Ship in Singapore







Disney has announced a partnership between Disney Cruise Line and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB.) A yet-to-be-named ship will have its home port in Singapore. This will be the 7th ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet. The deal is currently set at five years, starting in 2025.

The new ship is estimated to hold 6,000 guests and about 2,300 crew members. Besides the size, the boat is special because it’s the first ship in the fleet to use green methanol.

Josh D’Amaro, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman, and Keith Tan, Chief Executive, Singapore Tourism Board (STB), promote the agreement in the photo.

D’Amaro offered this statement on the new port:

“This is a very exciting year for The Walt Disney Company — 2023 marks our 100th anniversary. As part of this, Disney Cruise Line is currently undergoing an ambitious expansion with new ships and new destinations around the world. We are incredibly excited to make Singapore the home port to our seventh-launched ship, which will sail from here year-round starting in 2025.”

Keith Tan, Chief Executive Singapore Tourism Board (STB), also gave a statement:

“We look forward to welcoming the magic of Disney Cruise Line to Singapore in 2025. This is an important milestone for STB and reflects Disney Cruise Line’s strong confidence in Singapore and Southeast Asia. The new Disney cruise ship will be an attraction itself and is expected to boost the tourism sector in Singapore for many years to come.”

Disney didn’t specify, but I think this is the new ship they purchased from Global Dream last fall at a significant discount. The ship was being built for Genting Hong Kong’s Dream Cruises’ and was already 75% complete when Disney purchased it. Its completion date and size match the information provided. If this is true, the other two ships at Meyer Werft are the previous two Disney commissioned years ago.

Either way, it’s very exciting news for Disney Cruise Line fans!

Source: Channel News Asia (CNA)