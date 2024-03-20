Disney Cruise Line Reveals The Name and Theme of Their Next Ship Coming in 2025







Disney Cruise Line has just posted a video announcing the name and theme for their next cruise ship setting sail in 2025. The sister ship to the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure will be called the Disney Destiny, and the theme will focus on “Heroes and Villains.”

Disney released this video to announce the name and theme.

The theme of “Heroes and Villains” will take inspiration from Disney characters and Disney theme park attractions!

Here’s what the Disney Parks Blog said about the Disney Destiny:

Onboard, guests will encounter heroes and villains alike – including those from beloved Walt Disney Animation stories like “The Lion King,” “Hercules” and “One Hundred and One Dalmatians” – within spaces, experiences and entertainment throughout their voyage.

Minnie Mouse will be the main hero of the ship. The Disney Parks Blog posted that,

“Minnie Mouse embodies the spirit of the Disney Destiny in this brand-new filigree artwork for the bow of the ship, continuing a beloved Disney Cruise Line design tradition. Donning a heroic new ensemble – cape and all! – and a valiant pose, she will boldly lead guests on epic cruise vacations.”

The Disney Destiny is on track to set sail in 2025.

