Disney Cruise Line Offering Disney+ Subscriber Deal -Pay for 2 Guests and 2 Guests Sail Free

Ahead of Disney+ Day, Disney has announced a new deal for Disney+ subscribers on Disney Cruise Line trips. If you are a subscriber you can pay full price for two guests in a stateroom and the trip will be free for the 3rd and even 4th guest in the room. They are really trying to kill two birds with one stone with this one –increase their Disney+ subscribers and increase their Disney Cruise Line bookings.

The deal should start tomorrow, September 8, on Disney+ Day.

This play by Disney to increase their numbers is a win for anyone who wants to take a Disney cruise with 2-4 people in a room!

Of course it’s only on certain ships and on certain dates. The new Disney Wish is not included and neither is the Disney Wonder.

You must travel between January – April of 2023 and it’s only for certain stateroom categories -4A-11C.

Here’s the deal:

“Disney+ SUBSCRIBER SPECIAL OFFER Get immersed in the stories you love watching at home as they come to life right before your eyes with this blockbuster Disney Cruise Line offer. Just for Disney+ Subscribers, your third and fourth Guests sail FREE* with 2 full-fare Guests in the same stateroom. Offer is available on select sailings on the Disney Magic, Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy, Jan-Apr 2023, in stateroom categories 4A-11C. Taxes, fees and port expenses for all Guests are not included and are due at time of final payment Even better, Disney+ Subscribers can book up to 2 staterooms with this offer! And whether you choose a special sailing like Marvel Day at Sea or the new Pixar Day at Sea or chart a course for an exotic location in a far-off destination…you’ll experience a world of magic and fun for everyone”

The fine print:

“*Excludes taxes, fees and port expenses of approximately $89-S202 US dollars per person depending on the itinerary selected (all amounts subject to change). Offer excludes suites and categories with restrictions (VGT, OGT and IGT). Offer only available to Disney+ Subscribers who are Residents of the US and Canada. Disney+ Subscriber can book up to 2 staterooms with this offer; 2 full-fare Guests must stay in each stateroom. The Disney+ Subscriber must be the primary Guest on the reservation and must sail in one of the staterooms booked with the offer Proof of Disney+ subscription required. If Disney+ subscription cannot be verified, reservation will be cancelled with applicable fees. Must be 18+ to subscribe to Disney+ Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotions. Valid on new and existing reservations Offer is subject to Disney Cruise Line Terms and Conditions. The number of staterooms allocated for this offer is limited. Stateroom accommodations for four or more Guests are limited and based on availability at the time of booking Offer valid through March 1, 2023”

If you were wanting to go on a Disney Cruise, now might be a great time to book!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!