Disney Cruise Line Is Charging $97,000 For a Disney Treasure Room?







Disney is still chasing the super wealthy and their latest attempt at parting a fool with their money is charging $97,000 for three people.

The Tomorrow Tower Suite, inspired by EPCOT, seemingly costs guests $97,000 to stay there and someone already paid it!

The Disney Cruise Line Blog’s Scott Sanders posted this on X (formerly known as Twitter.)

Online booking for the #DisneyTreasure is now live. Must be logged in.https://t.co/sIaepzXIKK pic.twitter.com/Iz0jmh3UP0 — Scott Sanders (@TheDCLBlog) September 12, 2023

This stateroom sleeps eight people and includes two king-sized beds, a bunk bed and a double-wall pull-down bed. For the price, the pull-down bed is very disappointing. Those things suck.

It also is 1,966 square feet, which is larger than many people’s homes.

4.5 bathrooms. Why do you need 4.5 bathrooms?

They also get the following, according to Cruisemapper.com.

“The loft suite’s guests enjoy royal service from a dedicated concierge team, an array of curated experiences, a selection of daily treats, private elevator access. Treasure Tower Suite’s amenities include premium bedding (plush Frette duvets, Frette 100% cotton linens), a deluxe pillow menu (feather-, therapeutic- and memory-foam hypoallergenic pillows), Frette robes, top-quality bath towels, motorized sheer shades and curtains, a wet-bar (fully stocked with bottled water and sodas), complimentary Wi-Fi Internet access, VIP access to the Concierge Lounge and an exclusive Sundeck (with 2 Jacuzzis, a Bar, a children’s wading pool, premium padded lounge furniture, a dedicated pool deck host service.”

Cruisemapper breaks down all the more expensive room offerings and layouts HERE.

It appears all the most expensive suites have been booked for the maiden voyage:

The #DisneyTreasure Tower and Royal Suites have been booked for the maiden pic.twitter.com/tuuR7yuQAR — Scott Sanders (@TheDCLBlog) September 12, 2023

I’m sorry, but that is insane for one room.

Prices range from $11k a room up to $97k room.

It seems just an interior stateroom with two adults and one child are priced at over $11k. Of course, this is for the maiden voyage so those prices will be higher.

Here is a look at more of the pricing for each category for the #DisneyTreasure maiden voyage pic.twitter.com/ZoTqhDL4tJ — Scott Sanders (@TheDCLBlog) September 12, 2023

It is important to note that the Disney Treasure’s maiden voyage is a seven-night cruise. With Disney cruises, the prices do include most food and beverages, but there are options that you have to pay out of pocket for.

If you had $97,000 to burn would you spend it on this?

Comment and let us know!

Source: DCLB Scott Sanders. *The Disney Cruise Line Blog is a fantastic resource if you are interested in a Disney Cruise. I highly recommend the website, which you can find HERE.