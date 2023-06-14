Disney Cruise Line Holiday and South Pacific Cruises Coming For 2024







New offerings await guests on board Disney Cruise Line sailings for the 2024 holiday season, including the guest-favorite Halloween on the High Seas and Very Merrytime cruises. But that’s not all, several exciting South Pacific itineraries are also coming in late 2024!

Halloween on the High Seas

Halloween on the High Seas returns on select sailings in mid-September through October 2024. Per Disney: Families will dress up and join Disney characters in their Halloween costumes; dance the night away at a spooky celebration on the upper decks; enjoy spine-tingling themed food and beverages; and immerse themselves in a ghostly ship takeover with elaborate décor and a magical Pumpkin Tree.

The Disney Wish will sail three- and four-night themed Bahamian voyages from Port Canaveral, Florida.

Also departing from Port Canaveral – The Disney Fantasy will offer Halloween cruises with lengths varying from four, six and seven nights. Most of these will be to the Bahamas, while select seven-night cruises will visit the Caribbean.

The Disney Magic will depart from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on vacations ranging from three to five nights to tropical destinations in The Bahamas and Caribbean.

Bonus: Select sailings on both the Disney Magic and the Disney Fantasy will include a chance for families to discover Disney Cruise Line’s newest destination in The Bahamas, on the island of Eleuthera at Lighthouse Point.

Very Merrytime Cruises

Very Merrytime Cruises will return from mid-November through December 2024. Per Disney: Holiday magic for the whole family will include joyful holiday décor; favorite characters in their holiday finest; themed activities that are merry and bright; and celebrations on deck that are full of holiday spirit.

Holiday getaways will be offered from both Florida ports (Fort Lauderdale and Port Canaveral), as well as a selection of cruises from Galveston, Texas.

Disney is offering a selection of three- and four-night Bahamian Very Merrytime voyages on the Disney Wish from Port Canaveral and four- and five-night cruises to The Bahamas and Caribbean from Fort Lauderdale aboard the Disney Dream.

The Disney Fantasy will also embark a variety of four-night Very Merrytime sailings to The Bahamas, along with longer six- and seven-night itineraries in November and December. Select voyages on the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy will include a stop at the brand new Lighthouse Point destination during the holiday season.

Folks in the Lone Star State will appreciate the opportunity to embark on a cheerful cruise from Galveston aboard the Disney Magic. These sailings will range from four to six nights, visiting locations throughout the Caribbean.

Now Boarding to Hawaii and the South Pacific

Select bucket list itineraries and destinations will be offered in late 2024. Per Disney: The Disney Wonder will sail from Vancouver, Canada, to Honolulu, Hawaii, in late September with stops on the islands of Kauai, Maui and Hawaii before arriving in Oahu. From Hawaii, the Disney Wonder will embark on a transpacific voyage to Sydney, Australia, that will take guests through the South Pacific to visit once-in-a-lifetime destinations such as Fiji, American Samoa and New Caledonia.

Disney Cruise Line will then set sail on its second season of vacations from Australia and New Zealand, bringing the magic of Disney close to home for guests in that region.

Booking Windows Opening Soon!

Bookings for these 2024 cruise offerings open to the public on June 26, 2023. Members of the Disney Cruise Line Castaway Club, and select other affinity groups can get a jump start with early booking windows:

Pearl Castaway Club Members: Monday, June 19, 2023

Platinum Castaway Club Members, Golden Oak and Club 33 Members: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Gold Castaway Club Members: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Silver Castaway Club Members, Disney Vacation Club and Adventure Insiders: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Bookings open to all Guests: Monday, June 26, 2023

