Disney Cruise Line Drops PreCruise Testing Requirement

Disney Cruise Line just released some updates to its COVID19 health and safety protocols. Starting on sailings from November 14, 2022 Disney Cruise Line will not longer require a negative pre-cruise COVID19 test regardless of vaccination status.

Disney Cruise Line still recommends that guests be fully vaccinated against the virus. However, unvaccinated guests are implored to take a COVID19 test two days prior to sailing. This will prompt a change from the current protocols in place where guests aged 5 and up who are not fully vaccinated would need to submit proof of a negative COVID19 test. Whereas guests aged 4 and younger do not need testing proof or vaccination on Disney Cruise Line.

Disney Cruise Line states that guests needing to cancel or reschedule their cruise due to this change in protocol, can do so with with penalty until November 13th. Penalties will return to cancellations and modification on November 14.

