Disney Cruise Line Buys Large Unfinished Ship

Disney Cruise Line’s fleet is growing! Disney recently acquired the Global Dream, an unfinished cruise liner, that was supposed to go to Genting Hong Kong for their Dream cruises around Asia. The ship sits unfinished at MV Werften in Germany which went bankrupt in early 2022.

The ship is 208,000 gross tonnage in size. It is expected to hold nearly 6000 guests and 2300 crew members. Like other Disney ships in the fleet, such as the new Disney Wish, it will be constructed by Meyer Werften in Wismar, Germany. It will feature in normal Disney Cruise Line décor including the iconic red funnels.

According to Seatrade Cruise News, there were several bidders on the unfinished vessel. They added a quote from Disney saying they were able to secure the Global Dream at a “favorable price and within the capital expenditure guidance The Walt Disney Company provided on its recent earning call. The project also secures employment for hundreds of former MV Werften employees and will provide opportunities for numerous maritime industry suppliers in the region.” According to Cruise Hive, the Global Dream had a budget of $1.66 billion dollars and is nearly 75% completed.

This comes on the heels of the Announcement at D23 of Disney’s newest ship, the Disney Treasure setting sail in 2024. The Disney Treasure is already under construction at the Meyer Werften shipyard in Germany. This ship will be in the Triton class of Disney ships along with its sister ship, the Disney Wish which had its first sailing earlier this year. The Disney Treasure will be Aladdin themed and is said to be 144,000 in gross tonnage with a capacity of up to 3466 guests and 1555 crew member, according to Cruise Mapper.

When added to the Disney Cruise Line fleet, this new acquisition, the unfinished Global Dream will be Disney Cruise Line’s largest ship. Surely, Disney has a lot in store for this ship and fans await more details on the new unnamed ship.

Are you ready for another Disney ship to add to the fleet? Let us know in the comments!