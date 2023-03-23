Disney Cruise Line Announces Inaugural Sailings to New Island Destination in The Bahamas (and more)







Disney Cruise Line announced today the inaugural dates and select itineraries for its new island destination in The Bahamas. Guests will enjoy the island of Eleuthera at Lighthouse Point.

This is the headliner for a season full of new and guest-favorite itineraries worldwide in the summer of 2024. With the first sailings to Lighthouse Point, groups can choose magical vacations to bucket-list destinations, including the Mediterranean, northern Europe, Alaska, and the Caribbean. Bookings open to the public on March 30, 2023. For more details, visit the Summer 2024 itineraries page of disneycruise.com.

“We are delighted to take families to new places during the summer 2024 season, including our newest island destination at Lighthouse Point in The Bahamas,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Cruise Line. “We’re also thrilled to return to Europe with new ports of call and offer exciting adventures to Alaska and the Caribbean. These Disney Cruise Line sailings provide the unique experiences that our guests have come to expect from Disney, from world-class dining and dazzling entertainment to character encounters and legendary guest service.”

First Sailings to Lighthouse Point

In June 2024, Disney Cruise Line will debut its newest Bahamian destination on the island of Eleuthera at Lighthouse Point. Guests sailing aboard the Disney Magic from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, will discover a vibrant beach retreat designed with families in mind, infused with the color and energy of Bahamian artistry, and developed with a commitment to conservation at its core.

A seven-night inaugural sailing aboard the Disney Fantasy from Port Canaveral, Florida, on June 8 will allow guests to be among the first to make a splash in the crystal-clear waters of this new destination at Lighthouse Point. This ultimate Disney Cruise Line island destination itinerary will feature two stops at Lighthouse Point and one day at Castaway Cay. On June 6, a three-night preview cruise on the Disney Magic from Fort Lauderdale will offer a sneak peek of Lighthouse Point with limited access to some areas.

Following the inaugural voyage, Lighthouse Point will be a featured port of call on select three-, four- and five-night sailings to The Bahamas and the Caribbean on the Disney Magic out of Fort Lauderdale. Also, these itineraries will vary stops between Lighthouse Point and Castaway Cay, with five notable departures, including both Disney Cruise Line island destinations.

New European Destinations with Disney Cruise Line

Dreams will come to life for Disney Cruise Line guests in the summer of 2024. The Disney Dream returns to premier European destinations in the Mediterranean, Greek Isles, British Isles, and popular locales in the Norwegian Fjords and Iceland.

These sailings will feature several new ports of call, including Valencia, Spain; Haugesund, Norway; and Hamburg, Germany, along with three Mediterranean destinations that will return for the first time since 2014: Catania, Italy; Kusadasi, Turkey; and Valletta, Malta.

Mediterranean and Greek Isles cruises from Barcelona and Civitavecchia (Rome) will range from five to 11 nights. Northern Europe and British Isles sailings offer itineraries from three nights to one 12-night voyage, including the Norwegian fjords, three days in Iceland, and an overnight stay in Reykjavik.

Adventures in Alaska with Disney Cruise Line

Cruises to Alaska from Vancouver, Canada, will return on the Disney Wonder from May through September 2024, offering more chances for families to experience the natural splendor and adventure of “The Last Frontier” with five-, seven- and nine-night sailings. Guests will enjoy majestic wildlife and stunning scenery in iconic places like Juneau, Skagway, and Ketchikan. Guests will appreciate glacier viewing along the Stikine Icecap that will blend with Disney’s world-class entertainment, dining, and guest service to create a family-friendly vacation that celebrates the spirit of Alaska both on land and on board.

Tropical Escapes to The Bahamas and the Caribbean from Port Canaveral

The Disney Fantasy and Disney Wish will travel to sun-kissed islands throughout The Bahamas and Caribbean in the summer of 2024. In addition, all sailings on these Port Canaveral-based ships will feature a visit to Castaway Cay, a picturesque private island oasis in The Bahamas that offers something for everyone in the family, from fun and relaxation to adventurous water activities.

The Disney Wish will feature three- and four-night Bahamian vacations, while the Disney Fantasy will sail to popular ports in the eastern and western Caribbean on seven-night cruises. Also, a five-night Disney Fantasy voyage in July will take families to Nassau with two stops in Castaway Cay. A special 10-night southern Caribbean sailing will give families another opportunity to visit Lighthouse Point with additional visits to the islands of Antigua, St. Lucia, Dominica, Tortola, and Castaway Cay.

To learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a vacation, visit Disney’s website. Also, please take a look at our pocket guide for information about the Disney Wish sailing–You an find that here pocket guide.