Disney Cruise Line Announcements Including 7th Ship Name From Destination D23







During today’s Destination D23 presentation, we finally got a name for the next (not the Disney Treasure) Disney Cruise Line ship, and it will be the Disney Adventure. We also learned more about their new cay.

This is the ship that Disney has set for sailing in Singapore and around Southeast Asia. Disney had recently announced a deal with the Singapore Tourism Board to host this seventh ship there. Disney Adventure will be based there for at least five years starting in 2025.

Disney Cruise Line’s seventh ship is the one they purchased partially built from Global Dream. It is estimated to hold 6,000 guests and about 2,300 crew members. Disney’s Adventure will also be the first ship in the fleet to use green methanol.

Another announcement made was the name of the new Cay Disney, which will be added in the Bahamas next year on the island of Eleuthera.

The official name is going to be Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

