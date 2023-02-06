Disney Critters Dooney and Bourke Collection Now Available on Shop Disney

The highly anticipated “Disney Critters” design has launched from Dooney and Bourke. Three silhouettes are available. They feature famous “Disney critters” from film and television.
Disney Critters Tote – $328
This piece measures 14” H x 11 1/2” W x 6 3/4”with a handle drop length of 10 1/2.”
“A menagerie of Disney critters are featured in the cute allover design on this large tote from Dooney & Bourke. The colorful collection of characters includes Meeko, Pluto, Little Brother and Hei Hei so you’ll have plenty of company everywhere you go when carrying this charming and spacious bag.
- Allover Disney Critter Chaos pattern
- Characters include Chip ‘n Dale, Meeko and Percy (Pocahontas); Hei Hei (Moana); Little Brother (Mulan); Yzma (The Emperor’s New Groove); Pascal (Tangled); Flower and Thumper (Bambi); Pluto; Gus, Jaq and Lucifer (Cinderella); Marie (The Aristocats); Figaro (Pinocchio); Tod (The Fox and the Hound) and more!*
- Screen art on coated cotton*
- Stitched leather finishings
- Zip top closure with leather pull
- Exterior zip pocket with leather pull
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Fully lined“
Disney Critters Satchel- $298
The satchel measures 9 1/2” H x 12” W x 5 1/4” D with a shoulder strap drop length of 15 1/2′ and a handle drop length of 4.”
- Allover Disney Critter Chaos pattern
- Characters include Chip 'n Dale, Meeko and Percy (Pocahontas); Hei Hei (Moana); Little Brother (Mulan); Yzma (The Emperor's New Groove); Pascal (Tangled); Flower and Thumper (Bambi); Pluto; Gus, Jaq and Lucifer (Cinderella); Marie (The Aristocats); Figaro (Pinocchio); Tod (The Fox and the Hound) and more!*
- Screen art on coated cotton*
- Stitched leather finishings
- Zip top closure with two leather pulls
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Adjustable, detachable crossbody strap
- Carry handles
- Fully lined
- Goldtone hardware
Disney Critters Crossbody – $248
This piece measures 10 1/4” H x 10 1/2” W x 4” with a strap drop length of 25.”
- Allover Disney Critter Chaos pattern
- Characters include Chip 'n Dale, Meeko and Percy (Pocahontas); Hei Hei (Moana); Little Brother (Mulan); Yzma (The Emperor's New Groove); Pascal (Tangled); Flower and Thumper (Bambi); Pluto; Gus, Jaq and Lucifer (Cinderella); Marie (The Aristocats); Figaro (Pinocchio); Tod (The Fox and the Hound) and more!*
- Screen art on coated cotton*
- Stitched leather finishings
- Zip top closure with leather pull
- Exterior zip pocket with leather pull
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Adjustable crossbody strap
- Fully lined
- Goldtone hardware
These pieces are available now!
