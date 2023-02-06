Disney Critters Dooney and Bourke Collection Now Available on Shop Disney







The highly anticipated “Disney Critters” design has launched from Dooney and Bourke. Three silhouettes are available. They feature famous “Disney critters” from film and television.

Let’s take a look!

This piece measures 14” H x 11 1/2” W x 6 3/4”with a handle drop length of 10 1/2.”

“A menagerie of Disney critters are featured in the cute allover design on this large tote from Dooney & Bourke. The colorful collection of characters includes Meeko, Pluto, Little Brother and Hei Hei so you’ll have plenty of company everywhere you go when carrying this charming and spacious bag.

Allover Disney Critter Chaos pattern

Characters include Chip ‘n Dale, Meeko and Percy (Pocahontas); Hei Hei (Moana); Little Brother (Mulan); Yzma (The Emperor’s New Groove); Pascal (Tangled); Flower and Thumper (Bambi); Pluto; Gus, Jaq and Lucifer (Cinderella); Marie (The Aristocats); Figaro (Pinocchio); Tod (The Fox and the Hound) and more!*

Screen art on coated cotton*

Stitched leather finishings

Zip top closure with leather pull

Exterior zip pocket with leather pull

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Fully lined“

The satchel measures 9 1/2” H x 12” W x 5 1/4” D with a shoulder strap drop length of 15 1/2′ and a handle drop length of 4.”

Allover Disney Critter Chaos pattern

Characters include Chip ‘n Dale, Meeko and Percy (Pocahontas); Hei Hei (Moana); Little Brother (Mulan); Yzma (The Emperor’s New Groove); Pascal (Tangled); Flower and Thumper (Bambi); Pluto; Gus, Jaq and Lucifer (Cinderella); Marie (The Aristocats); Figaro (Pinocchio); Tod (The Fox and the Hound) and more!*

Screen art on coated cotton*

Stitched leather finishings

Zip top closure with two leather pulls

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Adjustable, detachable crossbody strap

Carry handles

Fully lined

Goldtone hardware

This piece measures 10 1/4” H x 10 1/2” W x 4” with a strap drop length of 25.”

Allover Disney Critter Chaos pattern

Characters include Chip ‘n Dale, Meeko and Percy (Pocahontas); Hei Hei (Moana); Little Brother (Mulan); Yzma (The Emperor’s New Groove); Pascal (Tangled); Flower and Thumper (Bambi); Pluto; Gus, Jaq and Lucifer (Cinderella); Marie (The Aristocats); Figaro (Pinocchio); Tod (The Fox and the Hound) and more!*

Screen art on coated cotton*

Stitched leather finishings

Zip top closure with leather pull

Exterior zip pocket with leather pull

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Adjustable crossbody strap

Fully lined

Goldtone hardware

These pieces are available now!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!