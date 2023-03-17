Disney Continues Commitment to Children’s Hospitals Globally







The Walt Disney Company partners with the Starlight Children’s Foundation to supply global children’s hospitals with the positive power of the Disney story. Disney made a $100 million commitment in 2018 to refresh patient and family experience at children’s hospitals across the globe. Some of the investments they are looking to add are mobile movie theaters, character-themed hospital wear, in-hospital installations, and complimentary content access. Disney aims to deliver joy and comfort to children and their families during hospital stays.

Executive vice president of corporate social responsibility for The Walt Disney Company, Jennifer Cohen, states, “Teams from across Disney, including our world-renowned Walt Disney Imagineers, worked with a global network of experts to identify unique experiences we could provide to ease the anxiety of a hospital stay for children around the world. Delivering joy builds on a legacy that started with Walt Disney himself, who brought animators and characters to visit hospitalized children.”

With the mobile movie theaters, families can experience first-run Disney movies and complimentary Disney+ entertainment through Disney Movies Moments. The mobile movie theater will be modeled after the Main Street, USA cinema, in Disneyland. The Walt Disney Company’s website adds that “Disney will deliver mobile movie theaters to hospitals in Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan, and the United States, as well as throughout mainland China and Europe, in the first half of 2023.” Additionally, 430 hospitals in 17 countries have Disney+ access for their patients. Disney wants to expand to 30 countries with this access, looking at Japan, Greece, and Mexico.

Much like my daughter had when she had surgery in Orlando in 2021, children will have access to character-related hospital wear to add some fun to their hospital stay. My daughter had access to Minnie Mouse and Frozen-related hospital wear when she was in the hospital after surgery instead of the traditional hospital gown.

Additionally, Orlando Health in Downtown Orlando certainly has been assisted with this program as the hospital lobby is adorned in fashion to look like Cinderella’s Castle. Children can play within parts of the castle and even watch classic Disney cartoons. Along with the castle, there are several beautiful murals of Disney characters all around the hospital. It is definitely a welcome sight whenever we have to revisit the hospital.

Thank you to The Walt Disney Company, from this special needs parent to your commitment to bringing joy and comfort to children’s hospitals across the globe.