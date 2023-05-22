Disney Churro Mouse Ears Now Available On Shop Disney

Recently Disney released new churro mouse ears in their theme parks, and they were a hit. Now you can buy them on Shop Disney!
Let’s take a look!
Churro Mouse Ear Headband – $34.99
“You’ll look sweeter than ever wearing this Minnie Mouse headband featuring chocolate-dipped churro shaped ears and a glistening granulated bow. It’s a sugar-rush from the Disney Parks as this street food snack treat becomes a tasty topper.
- Minnie Mouse ear headband
- Churro-shaped ears with ”chocolate dipped” frosting, ”sugar” sprinkles and ”glaze”*
- Glittering ”granulated sugar” bow*
- Metallic flecked fabric headband
- Non-slip velour interior“
The new churro mouse ears definitely look realistic. The “sugar” looks real and the chocolate is nice and glossy.
If you were worried about missing out you can grab yours online now!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.