Disney Churro Mouse Ears Now Available On Shop Disney







Recently Disney released new churro mouse ears in their theme parks, and they were a hit. Now you can buy them on Shop Disney!

Let’s take a look!

“You’ll look sweeter than ever wearing this Minnie Mouse headband featuring chocolate-dipped churro shaped ears and a glistening granulated bow. It’s a sugar-rush from the Disney Parks as this street food snack treat becomes a tasty topper.

Minnie Mouse ear headband

Churro-shaped ears with ”chocolate dipped” frosting, ”sugar” sprinkles and ”glaze”*

Glittering ”granulated sugar” bow*

Metallic flecked fabric headband

Non-slip velour interior“

The new churro mouse ears definitely look realistic. The “sugar” looks real and the chocolate is nice and glossy.

If you were worried about missing out you can grab yours online now!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!