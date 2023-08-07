Disney Child Star Khleo Thomas Wins Mortal Kombat Tournament Dressed As Powerline







In the age of live streaming, there have been many video game tournaments held for cash prizes. League of Legends, Overwatch, Call of Duty, Counter-Strike, Fortnite, the list goes on. A popular genre in esports is fighting games. Games like Street Fighter, TEKKEN, Killer Instinct, and more all have a dedicated section of competitions.







One of the biggest games in that realm is Mortal Kombat. Originally created by Midway Games (Now Netherrealm Studios), the series has lasted for over 30 years with various installments, spin-offs, merchandise, and even adaptations for both the big and small screen.



Recently at Dream Con in Austin, Texas, there was a tournament held for the franchise’s 2019 installment. Among the contestants was a name familiar to kids who grew up watching the Disney Channel in the early to mid-2000s.







Former Disney child actor Khleo Thomas, known for starring alongside Shia LaBeouf in the 2003 film Holes, not only entered the tournament but also ended up winning. He did so dressed as the popular 1990s Disney character Powerline who appeared in the 1995 animated film A Goofy Movie.







The character was a parody of pop stars like Michael Jackson and Prince. The film’s song I2I is considered one of Disney’s best original songs of that decade. He was played by singer and songwriter Tevin Campbell.







After winning the tournament, Thomas said:



“MK is my favorite fighting game 100 percent. I’m a lifer when it comes to this franchise. The characters, the story, the stages, all of it. It’s a tradition with me and my brother that when the new MK game drops, we play 100 matches to see who comes out on top. We’ve done this with every single MK game. I’ve always chosen Sub-Zero, and he’s always chosen Scorpion. It’s poetic in a way.“



When asked why he dressed as the fictional pop star, he said:



“I asked my followers which cosplays they wanted me to bring to Dream Con and Powerline was voted #1. I decided to keep it on after my panel and just compete in the tournament with it on. Also, being in a public setting didn’t bother me at all. I’m trained to perform, so when the bright lights come on, it’s showtime.“



Thomas is a big fan of the character. So much so, that in 2020 he did a fan-made music video for I2I.

Congrats to Khleo Thomas on his win. Perhaps we might someday see him at the Evolution Championship Series, aka EVO tournament, where all the world’s best fighting game players gather to see who is the best.



