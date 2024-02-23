Disney Charging $2.2 Million For 30 Second Commercial Spots During The Oscars







As the ratings for Hollywood award shows continue to stagnate, Disney will still cash in for commercial spots. According to Yahoo, Disney-owned ABC is charging $2.2 million for 30-second commercial spots during the 96th Oscar Awards that will air on the network on March 10.

Of course, Disney will likely use prime spots for their promotions. Last year, they made their live-action “The Little Mermaid” a part of the show. Then, they paid themselves $10 million for it.

This year, I would not be surprised to see something similar done with “Deadpool and Wolverine,” “Inside Out 2,” or another box office release they have coming out. After last year’s box office performance, Disney needs all the promotion they can get.

While the awards show is only about two weeks away, Disney still has advertising spots available.

According to a Disney spokesperson, they are not quite sold out yet:

“While we’re not yet sold out, we are approaching sell out. We’re three weeks away from the show and well ahead of where we typically are in any given year.”

It’s unclear if this is still the case, but now it’s about two weeks.

Meanwhile, CBS charges up to $7 million for a 30-second ad spot for the Super Bowl. Those sell out months ahead of the event.

It doesn’t seem like there is as much interest in Oscar Award advertising as there used to be.

While luxury brands do tend to advertise to the female-skewing audience, the number of ad spots has been dropping. Last year, only about 51 spots were available, compared to the 70 spots in 2022. This also led to a 15% decline in advertising money, with 2022 bringing in $138.9 million and 2023 totaling $117.4 million.

I will be interested to see how many people tune in for the awards show this year. I would also like to know how many ad spots were sold and how much money the total was compared to previous years. It will also be interesting to see if Disney uses large spots for themselves again this year.

