Disney Channel Star Bridgit Mendler Is A Founder and CEO of New Space Company







Former Disney Channel star Bridgit Mendler, known for her roles as Teddy Duncan on “Good Luck Charlie” and Juliette from “The Wizards of Waverly Place,” has just started a company with her husband, Griffin Cleverly, and engineer Shaurya Luthra.

The company is called Northwood Space, and besides being its founder, Mendler is also its CEO.

According to Mendler, she and the company have “set our sights on building a data highway between earth and space. We are designing shared ground infrastructure from first principles to expand access to space. We have a lot of work ahead of us but that’s the fun part. If you like building quickly and seeing your work deployed in locations around the globe with real impact, we want you at Northwood.”

Expect the unexpected! So excited to announce our $6.3M seed led by @foundersfund and @a16z with participation from @CapitalAlso, @LongJourneyVC , @BoxGroup, @humbavc At @NorthwoodSpace we have our sights on building a data highway between earth and space. We are designing… https://t.co/JwtEuTOTJI — Bridgit Mendler (@bridgitmendler) February 19, 2024

After starring in Disney Channel shows and releasing an album, the actress turned to education and has a master’s degree and doctorate of philosophy from MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) and a doctorate of law from Harvard Law School.

Before starting this company, she was at the Federal Communications Commission’s new Space Bureau.

So she is more than qualified to head up this company.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), her husband and their partner also have strong backgrounds in the field, with both previously working for Lockheed Martin. Her husband Griffin also worked for Mitre Corporation, and Luthra worked for Capella Space.

We wish them well!

Source: The Hollywood Reporter