Disney Changes Cancellations Ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole

Previously we reported that Walt Disney World had announced some closures for a few resort hotels ahead of the landfall and potential storm Nicole. Now it seems they have altered that statement.

The current statement is:

“Walt Disney World Resort is currently operating under normal conditions. We are continuing to closely monitor Subtropical Storm Nicole and are making necessary operational adjustments to maintain the safety of our Guests and Cast Members.”

Earlier there was an announcement that read:

“For the safety of our Guests and Cast Members, Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa and the Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will be closed Wednesday, November 9 through Friday, November 11. We are contacting Guests with current and upcoming reservations impacted by this change.

Guests may reschedule their trip or cancel their stay with us; any cancellation fees will be waived.

Performances of Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue have been cancelled for Wednesday, November 9 through Friday, November 11 in light of the temporary closure of Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. Guests with pre-paid reservations will be automatically cancelled and refunded.” What do you think? Comment and let us know!