Disney CFO Christine McCarthy Says The Company Will Use Disney+ Data To Push IP at Theme Parks







It appears Disney is going to try to further leverage their IP in the theme parks by using Disney+ data. Disney CFO and Senior Executive VP Christine McCarthy presented the idea at today’s SBV MoffettNathanson Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

Moving forward, Disney will consult the data they’ve been collecting on customers from Disney+ to look for viewing patterns and to see which Intellectual Property (IP) seems to generate the most attention or, as she said, “the ones that really resonate with our consumers.”

Former Disney CEO Bob Chapek, named in a lawsuit with McCarthy over Disney+ losses and an alleged misdirection towards shareholders, had previously spoken at length about how Disney was collecting data on users to craft personalized experiences, whether from theme park visits or Disney+. Part of that data seemingly was popularity rankings of Disney’s current IP to see what characters or stories potential theme park guests might like.

According to McCarthy, Disney’s Imagineers and leaders can see what’s popular “to exploit in the theme park business.”

Exploit seems like a good word to use regarding this.

I think we will see more and more Disney IP shoved into the parks, especially at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and the Magic Kingdom.

At D23 2022, Disney teased potential expansions for the Animal Kingdom, including ‘Zootopia’, which has recently been rumored to replace Dinoland U.S.A. Previously, the rumor was a Zootopia Land in the area where Rafiki’s Planet Watch has always been.

Other IP tossed out included Moana for Disney’s Animal Kingdom, but EPCOT is getting a new walk-through attraction based on that film. At the Magic Kingdom Josh D’Amaro, Chairperson of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts mentioned ‘Coco,’ ‘Encanto’ and Disney Villains in regard to the open area behind Big Thunder Mountain.

EPCOT has some IP but not a lot. Sadly, I expect that will change as Disney tries to do what they can to “exploit” IP and try to attract guests. I’m sure price hikes will accompany those changes as well.

By using Disney+ driven data and recent IP, what happens several years from now when those films or characters aren’t the most popular anymore? Given how long it takes Disney to build attractions, basing choices on current data might make those offerings dated before they even open.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!