Disney CEO Bob Iger Once Again Promises Fewer, Higher Quality Marvel Shows and Films

By Kambrea Pratt
Image: Disney
During the Walt Disney Company earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger answered a question about the issues with Marvel. Recently, Marvel films and shows have declined, with ‘The Marvels’ being a theatrical black eye and loss for the company.

Bob Iger stated they had already thinned out the number of planned shows. Marvel plans to increase quality and reduce output on the number of Marvel films and shows.

Iger also stated that output reduction will mean only two or three Marvel films annually. However, he seemed to lean toward the idea of more sequels, and he kept mentioning “mining IP” regarding films and shows that Disney would release in the future.

When asked about the losses to the studios in the film segment in general, Disney answered that it’s “cyclic” and that they don’t want to talk about one segment in detail, which sounds dismissive and a bit concerning, especially when they were happy to answer about other segments, like Disney Cruise Line, in more detail for other questions.

From what was stated, Marvel fans can expect some of the previously announced shows to be canceled and fewer films. I’m unsure when we will see the quality improve as their pivoting has been relatively recent. Frankly, I don’t have much hope for the Marvel films slated for 2025, including “Captain America: Brave New World” or “Thunderbolts*” but time will tell.

