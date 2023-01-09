Disney Celebrates 100 Years Of Wonder With A Special Pixar Statue Set

Leave it up to Beast Kingdom to give a series of collectibles the longest name possible Currently up for pre-order is a six-statue diorama collection called the Mini Diorama Stage-003-Disney 100 Years of Wonder-Pixar Alphabet Art Series Set. This collection consists of six mini-dioramas that spell out “PIXAR,” and Luxo, Jr. is included because there’s no way a celebration of that studio would be complete without the little lamp that started it all.

The $99.99 set will include the following:

P- Monsters Inc with Mike Wazowski getting chased by human children.

I- Brave, sees the heroic Princess Merida in the midst of showing her archery skills.

X- Finding Nemo, a wonderfully cute journey to the depths of the seas with Nemo and Dolly as your guides.A- A Toy Story, Woody has always been a brave cowboy ready to save the day.

R- Turning Red, sees the adorable Mei Li transform into a Red Panda, bringing tons of laughter along the way.

PIXAR Lamp is the famous mascot of the animated studio, with a tremendously fun personality of his own!

“This collection focuses on PIXAR, and its infamous Art Text letters that have become synonymous with the company. Five characters including the famous lamp are included with fan-favorite characters from the history of PIXAR. Collect all 6 and make your very own PIXAR magic on a desk near you!”

Each diorama stands roughly 10cm tall and contains characters from Pixar’s best and somewhat mediocre movies.

The character choices are odd. Mike, Woody, and Luxo, Jr. make sense. On the other hand, Mei Li and Princess Merida aren’t exactly my go-to picks when it comes to Pixar’s rich history of iconic animated creations. No Carl? What about one of the Incredibles? Why WALL-E is omitted is an absolute mystery. At least Beast Kingdom didn’t include someone from The Good Dinosaur.

[Source: Beast Kingdom]