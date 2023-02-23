Disney Cast Members Reportedly Offered 50% Discount For Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser







Disney can not make the Galactic Starcruiser popular. When it first opened, about a year ago, it was busy and booked solid for several months. We pointed out that after those that wanted to go went, the price, timeframe and experience was not going to stay popular. For most it’s a “one-and-done” type of experience. Lately Disney has tried offering deals to Disney Vacation Club members. They have also offered resort hotel discounts for stays made after you pay full price for the Galactic Starcruiser. Now they are reportedly offering discounts to Cast Members.

The Cast Member discounts have been rumored, but according to Theme Park Tourist, Disney Cast Members (both current and retired) can book a trip for about 50% off. Instead of paying the $4,800-$6,000 staring price, they can pay $2,400-$3,000.

Discounts are coming during the period before “summer” with the offer running from March – June. 2023.

“It has now been announced that Disney is offering Cast Members around 50% off a standard cabin on select Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages from March through June. The Cast Member or retiree must be the one to make the booking and must also stay in the room with up to three extra guests.”

Currently the availability is wide open on the Galactic Starcruiser. In July/August we see a lot of the dates that were blocked out previously or were the dates of canceled cruises. Other than that it’s practically full availability.

Disney wants to at least give the appearance of filling rooms. What they need to do is significantly cut the cost. However, if they would make it cheaper they will likely cut a lot of the activities and food that are included with the pricing.

Things do not look good for the hotel as it stands. Changes will have to be made.

