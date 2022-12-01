Disney Cast Members Protest Low Working Wages In Kissimmee Disney Releases Statement

Disney Cast Members gathered together outside Walt Disney World Property in Kissimmee yesterday to go through with their planned protest for fair wages.

Tourism and theme parks reporter Katie Rice tweeted, “Happening now: Unionized Disney employees are rallying in Kissimmee, just off Disney World property, for a fair wage. Unions representing Disney’s employees are continuing bargaining this week. Wage increases, health care costs and retirement are issues still on the table.

Workers are chanting, ‘Disney workers need a raise,’ while holding signs describing difficulties affording health care, formula for their children and rising rents. In bargaining, Disney proposed to raise starting pay by $1/hour per year to reach $20. CMs say they need more now.”

“Some cast member’s signs mention former CEO Bob Chapek and his salary,” she continued. “Chapek’s contract renewal earlier this year included a ‘performance-based bonus’ of at least $20 million. This man’s sign references allegations published by @WSJ on Chapek’s efforts to defray streaming costs.”

In bargaining, Disney proposed to raise starting pay by $1/hour per year to reach $20. CMs say they need more now. pic.twitter.com/8cuiuW9zY6 — Katie Rice (@katievrice) November 30, 2022

Anyway, here's my article from this afternoon with more details on today's rally, including Disney's statement on bargaining so far.https://t.co/9gPt6UfhBx — Katie Rice (@katievrice) December 1, 2022

This protest was planned a few weeks ago after Walt Disney World was unable to come to an agreement with the Cast Members who have been negotiating for a raise in wages. Disney also neglected the Union’s concerns about health insurance, retirement, guaranteed 40 hours, child bonding leave, and other issues.

Disney has released a statement according to the Orlando Sentinel:

“We have presented a strong and meaningful offer that far outpaces Florida minimum wage by at least $5 an hour and immediately takes starting wages for certain roles including bus drivers, housekeepers and culinary up to a minimum of $20 an hour while providing a path to $20 for all other full-time, non-tipped STCU roles during the contract term.”

Disney employees say they need more due to the rising costs. The Unite Here Local 737 union released a report on their members from the top five Orlando employers, including Walt Disney World. Their report indicated that the majority of hospitality staff face financial issues. “About 69% of these workers struggled to pay their rent or mortgage each month, 62% said they had less than $100 in savings and 45% skipped meals because of the cost, the report read.”

