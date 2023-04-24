Disney Cast Members Get 100th Anniversary Name Tags Soon







Cast members will soon get betting a surprise in their mailboxes. No, it’s not a raise, bonus, or one month’s worth of Disney+. Instead, it’s a brand new Disney 100 name tag!

News that the 100th-anniversary tags were being produced came from WDW Ambassador’s Instagram. Sadly, the final design wasn’t teased in the least. The Instagram post used footage from Walt Disney World’s 50th name tags from 2021.

Hopefully, the Disney 100 identifiers will be something special. What are the odds that Disney will exist for another 100 years, especially if it keeps picking fights with politicians?

Name tags are a big deal regarding the house that Walt built. All employees must attend an orientation program called Disney Traditions. It’s precisely what you’d expect from a corporate-mandated training class for new hires, but each attendee receives their personalized nametag at the close.

“By the end of each Disney Traditions class, each cast member earns a well-deserved nametag and is ready to continue to learn and develop their skills as they begin their incredible Disney career and experience of a lifetime.”

It has been close to 24 years since I’ve worn a nametag, but I remember the feeling of being a part of something when handed one that had my name (incorrectly) engraved on it.

Thanks to a typo, I was now “Michail.” And much like Gorbachev, I spent the rest of my time with the company wasting time with my best friend until we quit.

The Disney 100 theme we’ve seen on the merchandise is platinum. I don’t think The Mouse would have the coconuts to give employees platinum-plated nametags, but it would help workers supplement their income by selling the IDs after they’re phased out in 2024.

I do think Walt’s company should make the new tags shiny and possibly electroplated. Although, that would be a pain in the Florida sun, perhaps blinding guests.

What do you think they’ll look like? Let us know below!

[Source: WDW Ambassador’s Instagram]