Disney CANCELS Splash Mountain Characters from Disneyland Gift Shop







Br’er Rabbit is officially canceled.

Not only has Disney closed the classic Splash Mountain attraction in favor of retheming it as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, but now it seems like the Br’er characters are even getting the boot from the Briar Patch gift shop.

Thanks to Disneyland News Today, we know that Disney has replaced wood carvings of the classic Song of the South characters and replaced them with… very generic animals.

BREAKING: Br’er Fox, Br’er Bear, and Br’er Rabbit Art in Briar Patch Shop Replaced with Generic Forest Creatureshttps://t.co/SySfziAOQ4 — Disneyland News Today (@dlnt) August 28, 2023

Per their report, Br’er Rabbit has been replaced with a generic woodcarving of an owl. Br’er Bear with a bear on a log, and Br’er Fox with a cub.

The reaction on social media has not been positive, with many Splash Mountain fans appalled that the classic characters apparently can’t be left anywhere in the park.

The Splash Mountain Debacle

Disney’s recent decision to reimagine Splash Mountain, a beloved attraction in its theme parks, has garnered attention due to both its significance and the subsequent backlash from fans. Disney says their commitment to “inclusivity and cultural sensitivity” drove the decision to overhaul the ride. While many applaud this move, some fans have expressed disappointment and concern over the alteration of a cherished classic.

The attraction, which was based on the 1946 film “Song of the South,” has been criticized by some for its outdated racial stereotypes and insensitive portrayal of African Americans. Disney made an announcement in 2020 to retheme the ride with a new narrative that aligns with its stated current values and claims this resonates positively with a modern audience.

Despite Disney’s intentions, the announcement of Splash Mountain’s reimagining has sparked backlash among a segment of fans who have fond memories of the original ride. Some argue that the attraction’s nostalgic value will be lost, and they express concerns that altering a classic ride might not resonate with newer generations in the same way. Additionally, there are those who feel that the decision is a form of “cancel culture,” diminishing the cultural and historical significance of the original concept.

Since then, Disney has seemingly been hard at work scrubbing any and all traces of the Br’er characters from the parks, and has even removed Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah from the Disneyland playlist.

It should be noted that James Baskett was the first black man to receive an honorary Academy Award. He was honored in 1948 with an Honorary Oscar for his portrayal of the character Uncle Remus in Disney’s “Song of the South.” Baskett’s award recognized his ability to create a warm and sympathetic portrayal despite the controversial nature of the film’s racial themes.