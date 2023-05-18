Disney Cancels Relocating 2,000 Workers, Stops Lake Nona Campus Project







The Walt Disney Company planned to move Imagineers and other employees to the Sunshine State, even opening a new facility specifically for these workers. However, the would-be Lake Nona residents will be staying in California for the time being.

Via the LA Times, we learned that Disney Parks chairman Josh D’Amaro does not feel that now is the time for such an undertaking. He cites the current climate, among other things, as to why:

“Given the considerable changes that have occurred since the announcement of this project, including new leadership and changing business conditions, we have decided not to move forward with construction of the campus. This was not an easy decision to make, but I believe it is the right one. As a result, we will no longer be asking our employees to relocate.”

Of course, it would be silly not to think this had something to do with Disney’s ongoing legal slap-fight with Florida Govenor Ron DeSantis. However, the change in leadership from Bob Chapek back to Bob Iger could also be a reason.

The move was announced by Disney back in 2021 while Bob Chapek was CEO. Unsurprisingly, some employees were not happy with being asked (possibly forced) to relocate to the other side of the United States.

The new Disney campus project was to be located 20 miles from The Magic Kingdom. However, according to insider information, the Lake Nona project was still a go as of two weeks ago. The building would have cost The House of Mouse $1B.

According to WFTV9, the City of Orlando found out about the cancellation today. So far, we cannot confirm if the building permit has been terminated. This may be some political posturing to put pressure on DeSantis.

What do you think of Disney pulling the plug on the move? Let us know below.

[Source: LA Times]

[Source: WFTV9]