Disney Cancels License with Super7 – All Toy Lines Affected







Super7, the made-to-order toy company, will no longer make toys based on Disney-owned properties. This includes the ReAction Figures and Ultimates lines.

We learned of the license termination via Toy News International. Disney isn’t just cutting Super7 off from things like Mickey Mouse, but all things under the Mouse’s umbrella. That includes The Simpsons and Muppets.

Brian Flynn, Super7’s lead designer, dropped the news about the cancellation during a discussion with Robo Don’t Know:

Flynn says The Simpsons Ultimates line did not perform as well as he had hoped. He also alludes to Super7 and Disney seeing the customer base and toy lines differently. However, Flynn does say that the waves that have been pre-ordered will make it to production, but that’s it for now.

The situation sounds like either Disney or Super7 misjudged the collectors’ market. While Flynn did not go into detail, I would be willing to guess that Disney wanted to push for more toys based on characters people didn’t care about, and Super7 didn’t think that was a good move.

I have been covering Super7’s toys for years. It was amazing how many different IPs Disney was trying to push. Some should have been hits, while others we knew would be DOA.

For every great-looking release like The Rescuers Ultimates, there would be something puzzling like a Lightyear box set or ReAction Figures based on the historic flop known as The Black Hole.

I was not expecting Disney to pull the plug less than four years into the partnership. Then again, the writing was on the wall. How many people would buy a whole set of figures based on the now-delisted Disney+ Willow series?

Do you think Disney and Super7 could work together again, or should the two part ways permanently? Let us know below.

[Source: Toy News International]

[Source: Robo Don’t Know]