Disney Cancelling Some Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser “Voyages” Offering 50% Off

Earlier today we reported that Disney was offering a “deal” giving guests up to $700 off Deluxe Resort Hotels if they booked a Galactic Starcruiser “voyage.” Now it seems some “cruises” are being cancelled and those guests are being offered other dates for a 50% discount.

The dates impacted so far have all been summer dates including July 4th, 12th and 17th as well as August 1st, 7th, 15th, 27th and September 4th and 12th.

Right now the rumor is that those “voyages” are being cancelled due to low bookings. Of course nothing was confirmed but there have been stories of Cast Members being let go, quitting and having their hours cut.

According to WDWMagic some guests did ask why their dates were cancelled and they were told it was for refurbishment.

“Some impacted guests have asked Disney why, and the agent has referred to the summer as a “refurbishment period.”

It seems that the majority of people willing to pay $4,800-$6,000 for less than 48 hours in a Disney Star Wars experience are running out.

Maybe they should offer the cruises for 50% off to everyone and maybe they could get fully booked again. That would offer the “value” Bob Iger and the Disney Board are trying to sell the shareholders on.

Since the prices were rumored to be as high as they are, people said it was too expensive and wasn’t going to perform long term.

But what do they know.

