Disney California Adventure Pacific Wharf To Be Rethemed To San Fransoko

The D23 Expo is wrapping up today in Anaheim, CA. During the big presentation about the Disney parks and experiences Josh D’Amaro, Chairman Disney Parks, Experiences and Products showed concept art of a re-imagining coming to Disneyland. The new retheme would take the existing Pacific Wharf area and turn it into San Fransokyo from “Big Hero 6.”

According to the Disney Parks Blog:

“Pacific Wharf in Disney California Adventure park, which evokes San Francisco’s waterfront, will be reimagined into San Fransokyo from “Big Hero 6,” where East meets West, and technology meets tradition. Imagineers are in the early phases of this work, but you can see glimpses of what’s to come for children of all ages – the young and young at heart. There will be a place to meet Baymax, plus new spots to eat and shop! ”

It’s kind of nice to see more “Big Hero 6″ inspired offerings. Now if we could just get a second movie!

This was part of the announcements made today during the ” A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products” panel at D23.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!