Disney Begins Largest Round of Job Cuts Today







Today begins the second wave of job cuts by the Walt Disney Company. The “bloodbath is set to run through Thursday and will be the largest wave of cuts.

Reuters is reporting that sources have told them that “4,000 people have been affected so far, including the latest round of cuts.”

Deadline released a staff memo from Disney Entertainment Co-Chairmen Alan Bergman and Dana Walden:

“Team,

As you all know, a few weeks ago the company began notifying employees whose roles are impacted as part of our overall business realignment and cost-savings efforts. We wanted to share that notifications will continue in many areas of the company over the next several days. In addition, restructuring in various businesses will continue for the next couple of months, and we do anticipate there will be further impacts before the summer, as previously shared. Each team is in a different place in this process, and your leaders will be sharing more context for your group soon.

These are hard decisions and not ones we take lightly – but every decision has been made with considerable thought, and we are doing everything we can to make sure this process is conducted with respect and compassion. The senior leadership teams have been working diligently to define our future organization, and our biggest priority has been getting this right, rather than getting it done fast. We recognize that it has been a period of uncertainty and thank you all for your understanding and patience.

This is a time of transition for Disney, and these changes affect everyone, whether or not your role is impacted. We are committed to supporting you through this period and encourage you to reach out to your leader or HR partner with any questions or for guidance, as needed.

While we are confident that these efforts will better position us for the future, we realize this all takes a toll. We want to acknowledge the impact of this moment and simply reiterate our appreciation for all of you and the passion and dedication you’ve brought to the work we do every day. And for those who will be leaving the company, please know that your contributions are valued and appreciated – you have all played a meaningful role in making Disney what it is today.

With gratitude,

Alan & Dana“

They layoffs are going to target the Entertainment division which includes films, shows, and theme parks. Front-line workers should be safe from the cuts. We will be hearing more about this over the next couple of days.